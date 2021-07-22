Watch
NewsLocal NewsCrime

Actions

2 people critically injured in shooting at home on South Rybolt Avenue on southwest side

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV photo/Eldon Wheeler
A man and woman were critically wounded in a shooting in the 2800 block of South Rybolt Avenue on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
rybolt.jpg
Posted at 5:00 AM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 05:00:53-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were critically injured in a shooting early Thursday on the southwest side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2800 block of South Rybolt Avenue near Kentucky Avenue and Holt Road around 1 a.m. on a report of two people shot at a home.

Police found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds, according to IMPD. Medics transported both victims to an area hospital in critical condition.

Information about a possible suspect and what might have led to the shooting has not been released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!