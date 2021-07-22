2 people critically injured in shooting at home on South Rybolt Avenue on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were critically injured in a shooting early Thursday on the southwest side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2800 block of South Rybolt Avenue near Kentucky Avenue and Holt Road around 1 a.m. on a report of two people shot at a home.

Police found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds, according to IMPD. Medics transported both victims to an area hospital in critical condition.

Information about a possible suspect and what might have led to the shooting has not been released.