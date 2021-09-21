2 women critically injured in shooting on Mayfield Drive on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two women were shot and critically wounded inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting that occurred before 1:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Mayfield Drive near Mitthoeffer Road and found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Medics transported the victims to area hospitals in critical condition.

Police believe the shooting was a domestic incident, but it is unknown if the women knew each other.

IMPD has not released information about a possible suspect.