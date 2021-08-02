2 people dead after shooting inside car on East 35th Street in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police believe robbery was a motive in a shooting that left two people dead inside a car that crashed into a tree Sunday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4100 block of East 35th Street around 9:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired and a vehicle that crashed into a tree.

Police found two people inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced both dead at the scene.

IMPD Officer Genae Cook said homicide detectives believe a motorist was driving eastbound on East 35th Street when they veered off the roadway and struck a tree. Detectives also believe robbery was a motive in the incident.

The names of the victims have not been released. Information about a possible suspect was not available.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Matthew Pankonie at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at matthew.pankonie@indy.gov. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.