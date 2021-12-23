Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

2 people found shot to death Wednesday at Bloomington apartment

items.[0].image.alt
File photo
Bloomington Police investigating murder-suicide
Posted at 8:51 AM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 08:51:49-05

BLOOMINGTON — Two people were found shot to death Wednesday afternoon in a Bloomington apartment.

Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup said Thursday that Cameron Black, 22, and Sara Gilbert, 21, both of Bloomington, died of single gunshot wounds.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and the Monroe County Coroner’s Office responded to the shooting around 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Millennium Apartments in the 1200 block of South Rolling Ridge Way.

Information has not been released about a possible suspect.

An autopsy will be conducted Thursday in Terre Haute, Stalcup said.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated event. The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!