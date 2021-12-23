2 people found shot to death Wednesday at Bloomington apartment

BLOOMINGTON — Two people were found shot to death Wednesday afternoon in a Bloomington apartment.

Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup said Thursday that Cameron Black, 22, and Sara Gilbert, 21, both of Bloomington, died of single gunshot wounds.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and the Monroe County Coroner’s Office responded to the shooting around 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Millennium Apartments in the 1200 block of South Rolling Ridge Way.

Information has not been released about a possible suspect.

An autopsy will be conducted Thursday in Terre Haute, Stalcup said.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated event. The case remains under investigation.