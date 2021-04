INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were wounded in a shooting early Monday on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a report of two people shot around 12:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Tuxedo Street.

Police found one man suffering from a gunshot wound who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. A woman also had a minor graze wound.

Information about a suspect and what led to the shooting was not available.