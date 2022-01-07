2 people killed in shooting on Nelson Place on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead after a shooting Friday morning on the city’s east side, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting around 10 a.m. in the 6100 block of Nelson Place, near East 10th Street and North Arlington Avenue, said IMPD Officer Genae Cook.

Police found two people with gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced both people dead at the scene.

Their identities have not been publicly released.

IMPD has not released information about what might have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

This story will be updated.