2 people seriously injured in downtown Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were seriously injured in a shooting downtown Indianapolis Friday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the intersection of W. 10th Street and St. Margarets Drive on reports of a crash just after 2:30 p.m. This is located right next to Eskenazi Hospital.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims inside a Hummer suffering from gunshot injuries. Both victims were reported to be in “serious” condition.

According to IMPD, one gun was found on the scene. Police do not believe anyone else was involved.

