INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot at an east side hotel near 21st Street and Shadeland Avenue Thursday evening.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 6800 block of E. 21st Street on reports of a person shot at 6 p.m. The Budget 8 Inn is located here.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot injuries.

One of the victims was reported to be in critical condition. The second victim was reported to be in stable condition.