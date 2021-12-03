2 people wounded in shooting on North Tremont Court on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and wounded Friday morning on the west side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting that happened around 7 a.m. in the 700 block of North Tremont Street.

IMPD Officer Craig Wagoner said two shooting victims arrived at Eskenazi Hospital with gunshot wounds.

One person was reported to be in critical but stable condition, while the second was "awake and breathing," Wagoner said.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or what might have led to the shooting.