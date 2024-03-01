2 sentenced in shooting death of longtime Indy cab driver

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been sentenced to a combined 92 years in prison in connection to the death of long-time Indianapolis taxi driver Abdukadir Filanwaa.

James W.R. Riley and Alysianna Martin were sentenced Friday morning for the September 10, 2022, murder of Abdukadir Filanwaa.

Filanwaa, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics after they responded to a report of a person shot about 4 a.m. on Sept. 10 near 11th Street and New Jersey Street.

According to court documents, video from inside the cab captures Riley and Martin entering the cab. Shortly after, Riley pulls a gun and places it against Filanwaa.

Filanwaa then begins driving to the location that Riley tells him, according to court documents.

Court documents allege, during the drive, Riley shows frustration with Filanwaa and asks him multiple times “Do you wanna die?”.

When the cab stops, Riley asks Filanwaa to turn off the cab lights. According to court docs, this is when Riley shoots Filanwaa multiple times.

After their arrest, Riley allegedly admitted to police that he shot Filanwaa because of a “misunderstanding”.

Riley pleaded guilty to Murder and Kidnapping (Level 3 Felony) and received a sentence of 62 years in the Indiana Department of Correction. Martin pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Murder (Level 1 Felony) and was sentenced to 30 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.