2 shootings reported on Indianapolis' east side, one dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers are investigating after two people were shot, one fatally, within three miles of each other on the east side Wednesday evening.

Officers found a man in critical condition with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 8800 block of Bel Air Drive shortly before 5 p.m., according to IMPD Officer William Young. The victim later died, according to Young.

"This is a very intense and active scene. Our Marion County Crime Lab, they have arrived. They will be working hand-in-hand with our homicide investigators trying to piece together exactly what happened," Young said. "I cannot tell you how important it is for those who live in this neighborhood, if you have information to come forward."

Another person later arrived at a local hospital with at least one apparent gunshot wound. Detectives believe this person was shot in the 2700 block of Ebbie Road, also shortly before 5 p.m. That victim is in stable condition, according to Young.

IMPD says they do not know if the two shootings are connected but are investigating. Young says no suspects are in custody at this time.