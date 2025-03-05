2 shot; 1 critical, 1 stable on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis Wednesday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4800 block of W 56th Street on reports of a person shot just after 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be in critical condition.

A short time later, officers responded to St. Vincent Hospital on a report of a walk-in person shot. The victim was reported to be in stable condition.

IMPD believes the incidents are connected.