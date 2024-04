INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and one person is in critical condition after a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to 7060 Emblem Drive on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived they located two victims with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Police said one victim is in critical condition. The other victim is awake and breathing.

At this time, no additional information has been released.