2 shot, 1 critically injured in shooting on Indy’s north side

WRTV
Posted at 5:35 PM, Jun 05, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after two people were shot, one of which was left in critical condition, on the city’s north side Wednesday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the intersection of 29th Street and Central Avenue on reports of a person shot just after 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be in critical condition.

At the same time, officers also responded to the intersection of 27th and North Meridian Streets on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be in stable condition.

IMPD says the two incidents were related.

Police believe the incident involved an exchange of gunfire between the two individuals who were shot. It is not clear if they were driving at the time of the shooting.

No other individuals were involved in the incident and police say they are not looking for anyone.

Central Avenue is closed between 28th and 29th Streets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD Aggravated Assault unit at 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

