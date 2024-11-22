Watch Now
2 shot, 1 critically injured on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot, leaving one of them critically injured, on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Thursday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 3900 block of Wind Drift Drive East on reports of a person shot just after 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot injuries.

One victim was reported to be in stable condition, and the other was reported to be in critical condition.

