2 shot, 1 dead near 16th Street and Indiana Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a fatal double shooting on the city's near northwest side Friday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 1600 block of Sugar Grove Avenue for a person stabbed and a person shot.

When they arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds and a woman with possible stab wounds in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn & Suites and Conference Center.

The man was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where they later died. The woman was transported in stable condition, where IMPD learned the woman actually had gunshot wounds and not stab wounds.

It is unclear if the two were staying at the hotel, according to police.