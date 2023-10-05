2 shot, 1 dead on the northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and one is in "very critical" condition following a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 5800 block of East 40th Street on reports of a person shot just before 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult males suffering from gunshot injuries in a garage. One male was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a local hospital in "very critical" condition.

IMPD says there are currently no suspects, but they do believe this was a targeted act.

No additional information has been provided by authorities.

Anyone with information should contact IMPD Detective David Miller at 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).