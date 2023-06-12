2 shot, 1 injured on southeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been shot and another injured on the southeast side of Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to South State Avenue and Palmer Street on a report of a person shot at 9 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wound injuries. A third victim was located with injuries consistent with trauma. Their conditions are unknown.
The IMPD Special Weapons and Tactics team is responding to assist with a barricaded individual.
IMPD says at least one person has been taken into custody, but their role and involvement in the incident has not yet been determined.
This is a developing story.