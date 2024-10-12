2 shot, 1 killed in shooting near IU Indy campus

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and one person is dead after a shooting near the IU Indy campus early Saturday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 900 block of Indiana Ave around 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived they located two victims with gunshot injuries.

Police said one of the victims was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and was unfortunately pronounced deceased.

The second victim was also transported to the hospital and was last reported to be awake and breathing.

The incident was so close to the IU Indy campus that IU police provided alerts to the student body via social media.

IU Indy alert: Shots were fired near 10th and Indiana Ave. Police are seeking a person in a red truck. Avoid the area. — IU Police and Public Safety (@IUpolice) October 12, 2024

Police have not provided any information on possible suspects or said if any arrests have been made at this time.

Check back for updates.