INDIANAPOLIS — A double shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning has left one person dead, according to police.

IMPD officers responded to the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Officers found two victims at the scene, both with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

IMPD confirmed that one of the victims did not survive, and the other victim is listed in stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing. WRTV is working to learn more about this incident.