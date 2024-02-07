'Mass Chaos': Juvenile, adult shot at gym on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot at a gym on the northwest side of Indianapolis Tuesday night.

IMPD Capt. McCardia described the scene as "mass chaos," with people who were working out at the gym fleeing everywhere.

According to IMPD, officers responded to VASA Fitness located at 6965 W. 38th Street for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims, a juvenile and an adult, with gunshot injuries.

Both victims were transported to the hospital. One victims is in good condition, according to police. The other victim is reported to be in more serious condition.

Police are still in the initial stages of the investigation, canvassing the area and speaking with witnesses.

"The best information we have is that somebody went inside the front door and started firing some shots," an IMPD Capt. Mark McCardia said on the scene. "I really don't know more, it sounds like maybe they were shooting at one person and another person got hit."

Police said they have no description of a suspect at this time. They believe the suspects ran before officers arrived to the scene.

At this time, police are asking anyone with information to come forward and call IMPD aggravated assault or leave an anonymous tip at 317-327-(TIPS).