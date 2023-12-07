Watch Now
2 shot, car flipped over on city’s northwest side

Posted at 2:42 PM, Dec 07, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in stable condition following a shooting that left a vehicle flipped over on the northwest side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 7300 block of Lafayette Road shortly after 2 p.m. on reports of a person shot and vehicle flipped over.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot injuries. The victims were reported to be in stable condition.

No additional information has been provided.

