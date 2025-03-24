Watch Now
2 shot, critically injured on Indy's near southeast side

WRTV
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and left in critical condition on the near southeast side of Indianapolis Monday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 600 block of Dayton Avenue just after 8:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located two male victims with gunshot injuries. The victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A juvenile was also transported to the hospital for unrelated medical issues.

