2 shot during 'hunting accident' in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY — Two men were injured in a shooting this weekend in Rush County during what officials are calling a "hunting accident".

Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of 400 West and 650 South in Rush County for a report of two people shot.

There they found Joseph Bell and Alan Stockman injured with gunshot wounds.

The two men told law enforcement they were coyote hunting when they began to be shot out.

Both are now stable after Bell was air lifted to a hospital and Stockman was taken by ambulance to Decatur County Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.