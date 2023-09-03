2 shot, killed at a gas station on the northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were shot and killed at a gas station on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 2900 block of Cold Spring Road on reports of a person shot at around 9:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult males suffering from gunshot injuries. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are currently speaking with witnesses. They believe there is no threat to the public currently.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.