2 shot, killed in less than 9 hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died late on Christmas Eve and another person died early on Christmas morning after multiple shootings in the city.

According to IMPD, officers were called around 9 p.m. to the 2000 block of N. Bosart Avenue on a report of a person shot. Officers located a person critically injured from a shooting.

That person later died from their injuries.

Shortly after the call to Bosart Avenue, officers were called to the intersection of E. 20th Street and N. Drexel Avenue on another reported person shot.

The person at this located was last said to be stable.

A third shooting call was made around 10 p.m. in the area E. 10th Street and Central Avenue. IMPD preliminary said the shooting may be related to the earlier shooting on Bosart Avenue.

A fourth person was shot early on Christmas morning in the 6600 block of E. 52nd Place.

Just after 5 a.m., officers were called to the area for a person shot report. They found a person fatally shot at the location.

