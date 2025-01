INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis on Wednesday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 5200 block of E. 20th Street just before 2:30 p.m. to check the welfare of a person.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult victims, a male and a female, suffering from gunshot injuries.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD has not released further details including what led up to the shooting.