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Man, woman dead in shooting on Indy's near east side

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INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A man and a woman are dead after a shooting on Indy's near east side Monday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of East 13th Street and North Gladstone Avenue around 12:30 p.m. This is near the Little Flower neighborhood.

Officers found two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. One victim, a woman, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The second victim, a man, was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where the later died.

Police said the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates.