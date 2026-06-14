2 shot near Washington and Meridian Streets in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot in downtown Indianapolis early Sunday morning, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded Sunday to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Washington and Meridian streets around 4:30 a.m. That's just south of Monument Circle.

Officers arrived and located two people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals and are in stable condition, police said.

No suspects are in custody. IMPD is actively interviewing witnesses as part of the ongoing investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.