2 shot on northeast side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on Indy's northeast side Tuesday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to a person shot in the 3100 block of Orchard Terrace just before 10:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot injuries.

The victims were said to be in stable condition.

The incident occurred in a residential area near KIPP Indy schools. Police said schools have been notified but have not been advised to go on any lockdown because the incident is isolated.