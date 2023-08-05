2 Texas men arrested for death of man after suspected drug deal in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — One man is dead and two Texas men have been arrested after what police suspect was a drug deal in Lafayette on Friday night.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to the 2000 block of Roosevelt St. for a shooting at approximately 11:18 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male who had been shot. The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

An investigation found that the victim agreed to meet with two Texas men to purchase narcotics. During the meeting, the suspects attempted to rob the victim and shots were fired, police said.

One of the suspects was located in the Lafayette area and taken into custody by Indiana State Police around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

The other suspect was located at a residence on Saturday morning.

Both suspects were arrested for felony murder and transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail, according to police.

The identification of the victim will be released by the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office at a later time.