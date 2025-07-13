2 victims critically injured in shooting on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a double shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis Sunday morning.

IMPD said just before 7 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of North Parker Avenue on the report of shots fired.

Officers at the scene found two victims, described as a male and a female, with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

WRTV is working to confirm more details about this incident. Check back for updates.