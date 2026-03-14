1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reports that one victim is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis Friday.

Police say the officers responded to the 3200 block of Central Avenue.

Officers found two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Initially, both victims were reported to be in critical condition. A short time later, IMPD confirmed that one of the victims was pronounced deceased.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

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