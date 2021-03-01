2 women killed in shooting in front of apartment building on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two women were shot to death early Monday morning in front of an apartment building on the city's northeast side, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting just after midnight at the Postbrook East Apartments in the 4000 block of Cordell Street, near East 42nd Street and North Post Road.

Medics pronounced both women dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified one of the women as Ashanti Robinson, 21. The second woman has not been named.

Detectives are looking for possible suspects and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

"Recently, we've had a number of homicides, aggravated assaults that have been solved due to community cooperation," IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said. "The community is essential to us being able to identify perpetrators of these types of offenses and get those individuals off the streets."

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.