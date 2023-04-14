Watch Now
2 women killed, teenage male critically injured in east side shooting

WRTV
Posted at 6:49 AM, Apr 14, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were killed and one other person was injured following a shooting on the near east side Friday morning.

According to IMPD, three people were reported shot just before 4:30 a.m. on Brookside Parkway S. Drive near Gale Street.

An adult female died at the scene and another female died from her injuries at a local hospital.

A third person, a teenage male, remains in critical condition.

According to police, the three people shot were believed to be inside a home when somebody broke in and shot them.

The incident is still under investigation.

