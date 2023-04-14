2 women killed, teenage male critically injured in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were killed and one other person was injured following a shooting on the near east side Friday morning.
According to IMPD, three people were reported shot just before 4:30 a.m. on Brookside Parkway S. Drive near Gale Street.
An adult female died at the scene and another female died from her injuries at a local hospital.
A third person, a teenage male, remains in critical condition.
According to police, the three people shot were believed to be inside a home when somebody broke in and shot them.
The incident is still under investigation.