2 women shot in downtown Indianapolis near Colts playground

Police located two women with gunshot wounds on the downtown Indianapolis Canal Walk in the early morning of Monday, July 5, 2021.
Posted at 7:53 AM, Jul 05, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Two women were injured in a shooting on the downtown Indianapolis Canal Walk early Monday morning, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were patrolling the Canal when they heard shots being fired sometime after midnight. The patrol officers responded to the area of W. Walnut Street, near the Colts Canal Playspace, where they found two women in their mid-20's with gunshot wounds.

According to IMPD Public Information Officer Genae Cook, one person believed to be a suspect in the shooting investigation has been detained. At least one other person is thought to be of some interest in the case as well.

Both women are in good condition, according to police.

