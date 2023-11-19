2-year-old accidentally shot, killed by older brother in Gary

GARY — The Gary Police Department is investigating after a 2-year-old was accidentally shot and killed by his older brother.

According to police, officers responded to Northlake Methodist Hospital on reports of a toddler shot on Friday. The shooting reportedly happened in the 2100 block of Georgia Street.

Gary police say the shooting is a result of the older child finding a loaded gun in the house.

“The Gary Police Department asks that all gun owners secure their firearms in a gun box or with a gun lock,” the department said in a statement.

No additional information has yet been provided.