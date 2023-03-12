20-year-old arrested after a road rage incident led to gunfire on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 20-year-old from Indianapolis has been arrested for criminal recklessness and intimidation with a deadly weapon after a road rage incident led to gunfire.

Indiana State Troopers responded to a 911 call reporting a road rage incident at 1:00 p.m. on March 11.

According to police, the 911 caller gave a detailed description of the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect was exiting from Interstate 465 onto Interstate 65 northbound on the city’s south side. Troopers were already in the area responding to an unrelated crash.

Within minutes, troopers saw the vehicle and were able to get the car pulled over.

According to police, the driver engaged in a road rage incident with another car and fired at least one shot toward the vehicle on I-465.

The suspect was arrested and transported to Marion County Jail.

WRTV does not name suspects until they are formally charged.