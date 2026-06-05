20-year-old arrested after I-465 shooting near Allisonville Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- A 20-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a Wednesday shooting on I-465 near Allisonville Road, the Indiana State Police said in a news release.

No injuries were reported during the shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes.

Josiah J. Flowers faces preliminary charges including criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, and intimidation, the release said. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will review the case to determine whether to file criminal charges.

The motive for the shooting was not given in the release.

Investigators found that the shooting involved the occupant of one vehicle firing shots toward another. A black SUV had what appeared to be bullet holes, and authorities believe it was the targeted vehicle. Investigators used cameras that record license plates to locate Flowers after the shooting. A search warrant was granted for the Flowers' car, identified as a silver Dodge Charger, which police located, leading to his arrest and jailing.

The release contained no additional information on the vehicle that was shot or its occupants.

Multiple 911 callers alerted police to the shooting, the release said.

News 8 reached out for Flowers' jail booking photo, but did not receive an immediate response from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.