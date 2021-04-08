Watch
20-year-old arrested for December interstate shooting in Indianapolis

Posted at 2:33 PM, Apr 08, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — A 20-year-old Indianapolis man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly shooting at another vehicle on I-465 in December.

On December 12, Indiana State Police troopers were called to the scene of a vehicle that had reportedly been shot at on I-465 near Michigan Rd at 6:45 p.m. According to ISP, the driver of a white Dodge Charger pulled alongside a pickup truck and fired at least one shot. The bullet struck the passenger side of the truck, however, the driver of the truck was not injured.

Investigators recovered bullet fragments from inside the truck and were able to use that and other "investigative techniques" to determine the suspect, ISP stated in a release.

An arrested warrant was issued for the shooting suspect on March 30. Seven days later, the 20-year-old was arrested and charged with Criminal Recklessness and Possession of a Handgun without a permit.

