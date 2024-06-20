20-year-old man charged with OWI causing death for February crash in Fishers

FISHERS — A 20-year-old man with a history of minor in consumption of alcohol has now been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors in relation to a fatal crash in Fishers in February.
Jayden Kirk of Indianapolis is charged with two counts of Causing Death when Operating a Motor Vehicle while intoxicated.
According to court documents, Kirk had a blood alcohol content of .163 when he caused a crash just after midnight on February 9 at I-69 and 96th Street.
The crash killed Christpher Brown of Indianapolis.
According to court documents, a crash reconstruction found Kirk was traveling between 108 - 113 mph in his Ford Mustang just before the impact.