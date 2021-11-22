2001 Indiana fugitive found, arrested in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Richmond, Indiana police say a man who has been a fugitive for more than two decades has been found and arrested in Birmingham, Alabama.

Larry Albert Flake was convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor on August 30, 2001, from an incident reported to the Richmond Police Department in 1999. Police say Flake failed to appear for the trial and has been a fugitive since August 2001.

After a new lead was received in January 2021, multiple agencies worked together and on November 19, 2021, Flake was located in Birmingham by the Federal Bureau of Investigations Birmingham Office and the Birmingham, Alabama Police Department.

He was taken into custody for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and will face extradition back to Indiana.

"Without the new lead and the collaboration with the FBI Indianapolis and Birmingham field offices as well as the Birmingham Police Department, Larry Flake would not have been captured, which gives closure to this twenty year old case," Richmond Police Captain Curt Leverton said in a Facebook post.