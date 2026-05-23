2024 road rage incident leads to shooting, state police track down second suspect in Texas

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Two Indiana State Police detectives recently traveled to Texas to locate a wanted fugitive connected to an Indianapolis interstate shooting in 2024.

Police originally arrested the driver of the vehicle in 2024, but new information led detectives to the passenger of the vehicle, Emanuel Kimble Jr. of Houston, Texas, formerly of Indianapolis. Police say Kimble was wanted for aggravated battery.

In a release sent by state police, just before 9 p.m. on July 21, 2024, police received information about shots fired from one vehicle towards another on I-465. Moments later, police were notified of a possible gunshot victim at a gas station on 10th Street near I-465.

The victim was an 18-year-old male who was the driver of a grey pick-up truck and he was taken the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 18-year-old was driving southbound on I-465 when another driver pulled along side of him and fired several shots into the driver’s door of the truck. The suspect was driving a grey passenger car and fled the scene after the shooting.

The shooting victim drove to a gas station and called 911 for help.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.