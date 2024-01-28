21 people arrested in Henry County drug bust

HENRY COUNTY — 21 people were arrested on Friday following a drug bust in Henry County.

The Henry County Drug Task Force conducted a large-scale operation that led to the following:



12 people arrested for dealing methamphetamine and narcotic drugs

Four people arrested for possession

One person arrested for criminal mischief and possession of a stolen vehicle

Four people arrested for additional crimes, including Driving While Suspended (Prior)

30 officers with the New Castle Police Department, Indiana State Police and Henry County Sheriff’s Office worked on the sweep, along with emergency crews and dispatchers with the Henry County Prosecutor’s Office.

“The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is committed to carrying out this type of unannounced, unexpected, well-planned and thoroughly executed strategic strikes on local area drug dealers,” John Sproles, Henry County Sheriff, said.