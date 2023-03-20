21-year-old arrest for string of Facebook Marketplace armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with IMPD arrested a 21-year-old man following a string of armed robberies beginning on Facebook Marketplace.

According to IMPD, following a comprehensive investigation, a 21-year-old was arrested following at least five armed robberies dating back to September 2022.

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, North District officers were dispatched to 5200 Luzzane Ln. on a report of the robbery of a person.

On March 16, the 21-year-old was taken into custody for the robbery.

He is also tied to the following armed robberies.

2700 Timberly Drive

September 5, 2022

2700 Timberly Driver

December 12, 2022

5100 Lemans Drive

March 6, 2023

6700 Gateshead Lane

March 8, 2023



According to court documents, the man would lure people in using Facebook Marketplace with the promise of selling a vehicle.

When they arrived, he would often pull out a handgun and demand the money.

Over the course of the numerous robberies, the man got away with thousands of dollars from multiple victims, according to court documents.

The man faces multiple counts of armed robbery and firearms-related charges.

WRTV will not name the suspect until formal charges are filed.