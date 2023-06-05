21-year-old man arrested for May homicide of 19-year-old male

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of 19-year-old Austin Bunn.

IMPD officers found Bunn shot at 7800 Carlton Arms Drive on May 8th.

Bunn later died at the hospital from his injuries on May 9th.

During an initial investigation, detectives said they detained a person of interest but he was later released.

Detectives continued their investigation and developed probable cause for the alleged suspect who they arrested for reckless homicide on Monday.

The 21-year-old suspect is in custody. WRTV will not name them until they are formally charged.

Police are still investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to call Detective Anthony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov.