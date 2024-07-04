22-year-old arrested after targeting semi driver in road rage shooting in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY — Indiana State Police are investigating another road rage shooting on Indiana interstates.

On Wednesday, July 3, dispatchers in Hancock County received a call about shots fired at a semi on I-70 near the 101 mile marker.

According to ISP, two nearby troopers were able to intercept the the suspect's vehicle close by at Mount Comfort Road.

Troopers pulled the driver over on Mount Comfort Road. According to ISP, the driver was the only occupant and was taken into custody. A handgun was also in the vehicle.

In talking with the victim, an uninjured semi driver, officers found gunshot holes in the passenger side of his truck.

The 22-year-old suspect was arrested and taken to Hancock County Jail.

According to state police, this road rage shooting is the 40th incident of gunfire on Indianapolis area interstates this year.

In all of 2023, Indiana State Police investigated 55 interstate shootings in the Indianapolis District.

As a reminder, ISP asks anyone who witnesses or is involved in a road rage shooting to call 911 immediately.

