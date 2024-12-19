22-year-old man fatally shot in Avon, 19-year-old suspect in custody

AVON — A 22-year-old man was fatally shot in Avon on Wednesday.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call of a person shot in the 200 block of Fairmount Ct. around 9 p.m.

Police said the victim, 22-year-old Jarell Spires, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Through further investigation, police learned a vehicle involved in the incident was located in Indianapolis and the occupant was questioned and taken into custody.

The 19-year-old occupant is currently being held in the Hendricks County Jail pending official charges from the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Lt. Tyree at 317-745-4270.