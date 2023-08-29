22-year-old arrested in connection with his father's shooting death in Greenwood

GREENWOOD — Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of his father in Greenwood Monday evening.

Greenwood Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of Euclid Avenue around 6:45 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Arriving officers found Shaun Moran, 45, dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the garage.

Preliminary investigation led detectives to identify Moran's son as a suspect in his death.

The suspect was reportedly angry with his father about being told to move out of the residence, according to police.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody by Michigan State Police sometime Tuesday morning.

The suspect has not been formally charged at this time.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting should contact the Greenwood Police Department.