23-year-old Greenwood man sentenced to 47 Years for father's murder

GREENWOOD — A Greenwood man has been sentenced to 47 years in prison for the murder of his father in 2023.

Jacob Moran, 23, was convicted of murder, domestic battery, and other charges.

In November 2023, a jury found Moran guilty after a four-day trial. Evidence presented during the trial revealed that Moran had been asked to leave his father's residence, where he had been temporarily staying. After becoming verbally and physically aggressive, he initially fled the scene, only to return and escalate the situation further by attacking his father again. Before leaving the second time, Moran threatened his father and stepmother, stating he would return with a gun. That evening, he returned and fatally shot his father in the back through a garage window.

Moran fled the scene in his vehicle but was found in St. Joseph County, Michigan on August 29, 2023, along with the handgun used in the murder. Moran's mother, provided a statement to Greenwood Police on August 29, 2023, following a confession provided to her by Moran before fleeing to Michigan.

During sentencing, Prosecutor Matthew Kubacki argued for a longer sentence due to the nature of the crime and a perceived lack of remorse from Moran. The defense called for a lighter sentence, citing Moran's youth and lack of criminal history. Ultimately, Johnson County Superior Court Judge Douglas Cummins imposed a 47-year sentence with 10 years of probation.